‘Real World Security Incident’ at Travis Air Force Base a False Alarm: Officials

Officials with Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield said reports of "potential" gunshots near a supply warehouse Wednesday were a false alarm.

A media advisory earlier Wednesday stated that "emergency officials are responding to a possible real world security incident that occurred during a scheduled exercise" at the base.

Travis Air Force Base Deputy Chief of Public Affairs Tonya Racasner said someone on the base thought they heard gunshots and the base was locked down around 10:25 a.m. for everyone's safety. There was no explanation of the report of the gunshots, Racasner said.

At the direction of the Secretary of Defense, Travis Air Force Base is one of four bases that has been hand-selected to... Posted by Travis Air Force Base on Saturday, February 1, 2020

The false alarm occurred during a two-day readiness exercise that ends Thursday, she said. The exercise tests and trains airmen on their ability to respond to emergency incidents, according to the media advisory.

"These exercises mean everyone on base is in heightened awareness," Col. Jeffrey Nelson said in the media advisory.

"Though it was a false alarm, our first responders reacted quickly and appropriately. We take every security incident very seriously. I am confident in our ability to respond to any emergency situation," Nelson said.

Another false alarm at Travis Air Force Base occurred on June 14, 2017, when the base was locked down after officials responded to reports of gunshots at the Base Exchange. The lockdown was lifted when officials did not locate a shooter and the incident was called a false alarm.

That false alarm also occurred while a simulated security drill was scheduled to take place at the base.