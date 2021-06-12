Tree Pruning, Removal Along Caltrain Corridor Through June 18

Caltrain workers will be pruning and removing trees along the Caltrain Corridor starting Saturday and running through June 18, transit agency officials said.

The work, which includes installing conduit, will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Workers will also be stringing wire and installing cantilevers on poles between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The work will help prepare Caltrain to operate electric trains, instead of the current diesel trains, along the corridor. The project will allow Caltrain to add more trains and serve more passengers, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

During work hours at the Santa Clara station, all passengers will board and de-board from the same platforms. Signs at the station will instruct passengers as to which platform to use.

Passengers with questions can call Caltrain Customer Service at (800) 660-4287.