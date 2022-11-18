TRI-VALLEY TO RAISE MONEY FOR HOLIDAY SEASON WITH “SPREAD CHEER WITH BEER” CAMPAIGN

Just in time for the season of giving, Visit Tri-Valley is challenging Tri-Valley residents and visitors alike to take part in the “Spread Cheer with Beer” campaign by stopping in to any five participating locations along the Tri-Valley Beer Trail from November 11 to January 1, 2023, sampling the best breweries, alehouses, and taprooms in the Tri-Valley. Proceeds will help raise funds for the Livermore Valley Craft Beer Foundation, and participants will earn a limited-edition 64 oz. growler along the way.

For each person who completes the holiday “Spread Cheer With Beer” challenge, Visit Tri-Valley will donate $20 to the Livermore Valley Craft Beer Foundation. To participate, individuals must simply sign up for the free Tri-Valley Beer Trail mobile pass and then check into five participating locations along the Tri-Valley Beer trail by January 1, 2023. After five stops, participants can take home a 64 oz. growler, and the Tri-Valley Beer Trail will donate $20 to the Livermore Valley Craft Beer Foundation.

The Livermore Valley Craft Beer Foundation supports the local community by producing popular events like the Livermore Valley Craft Beer Festival, Bikes & Brews and Livermoron Brew Crawl & Food Drive. In the past they’ve collected food bank donations, raised funds for local children’s hospitals, and provided bikes for children. To date, the non-profit has raised $165,000 for the Shriners Hospital for Children and provided 41,500 meals through food drives.

For a full list of participating locations and details, visit www.visittrivalley.com/spread-cheer-with-beer/