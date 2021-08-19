Bay Bridge

Truck Carrying Propane Tanks Catches Fire on Bay Bridge: SFFD

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

A truck caught fire on the Bay Bridge Thursday morning, sending black smoke into the air and snarling traffic across the western span, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The truck containing propane tanks caught fire on the upper deck, west of Yerba Buena Island, just after 8:30 a.m., blocking all lanes as fire crews tried to extinguish the blaze.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Traffic began to flow through again with the reopening of three lanes just after 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Bay Bridgetruck fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us