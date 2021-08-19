Truck Carrying Propane Tanks Catches Fire on Bay Bridge: SFFD

A truck caught fire on the Bay Bridge Thursday morning, sending black smoke into the air and snarling traffic across the western span, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The truck containing propane tanks caught fire on the upper deck, west of Yerba Buena Island, just after 8:30 a.m., blocking all lanes as fire crews tried to extinguish the blaze.

Traffic began to flow through again with the reopening of three lanes just after 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported.

UPDATE: At this time no reported injuries, #SFFD is extinguishing the work truck fire. Reports of small propane tanks are verified. Thank you @CHPSanFrancisco who has the scene secured allowing us to work safely, please follow their directions. At this time no threat to public. https://t.co/QHDsITb52s pic.twitter.com/mY4E6JPIdL — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 19, 2021