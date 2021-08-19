Truck Carrying Propane Tanks Catches Fire on Bay Bridge: SFFD

A truck caught fire on the Bay Bridge Thursday morning, sending black smoke into the air and snarling traffic across the western span, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
The truck containing propane tanks caught fire on the upper deck, west of Yerba Buena Island, just after 8:30 a.m., blocking all lanes as fire crews tried to extinguish the blaze.
Traffic began to flow through again with the reopening of three lanes just after 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
No injuries were reported.