Watch: Truck overturns on I-680 in Sunol, spills dirt across lanes

A driver's dashcam captured the moment when a truck overturned on Interstate 680 in Sunol Thursday morning and spilled dirt across the freeway, causing at least one other vehicle to crash.

The wreck happened just after 9:30 a.m. on northbound I-680 near Andrade Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

The dashcam video showed the truck slam into the center median and overturn, sending dirt flying into the southbound lanes. The dirt hit a pickup truck in the southbound lanes, causing the driver to lose control and also crash.

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Crews spent several hours working to upright the overturned truck and clean the freeway. All lanes were back open by 8 p.m., according to the CHP.