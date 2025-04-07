Redwood City

Truck crashes into salon in Redwood City

By NBC Bay Area staff

A truck plowed into a hair and nail salon in Redwood City Sunday, fire officials said.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on El Camino Real and Center Street.

The truck was removed from the area. Authorities said the driver and no one else was hurt during the incident.

The crash caused major damage to the business, including the front window, a counter and several chairs.

It’s not known what caused the truck driver to lose control of his vehicle.

