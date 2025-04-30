Trump administration considering Travis Air Force Base for immigration detention, reports say

President Donald Trump has made mass deportation a cornerstone of his presidency.

As the number of people being detained grows, the Trump administration is looking for new places to hold them. Published reports suggest that Travis Airforce Base could be used as an ICE detention facility.

U.S. Congressman John Garamendi reacted to the reports on Tuesday.

“No way! no. How should the ICE folks be able to build a detention center at Travis?” he said.

According to published reports, the Trump administration is looking to create a deportation facility at the air base and is even pushing to speed up the approval process.

“The military needs to be ready, and the readiness cannot be harmed or slowed down by a detention facility at this base or frankly, any base across the nation,” Garamendi said.

The White House came under fire earlier this year when aircraft from Travis were used to transport deportees. But now, reports that a detention center may be in the works is raising eyebrows even more.

In a statement, an ICE spokesman said, "We can confirm that ICE is exploring all options in California to meet its current and future detention requirements, which include new detention facilities and possible support from partner agencies."

“Travis is not the place to put these immigrants. It is not the place,” said Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy.

Moy added that not only would many residents find it offensive but she said it would drain city resources. She expects it will prompt major protests.

“It costs us millions of dollars in overtime. Unless the federal government wants to send us the money to pay for that you're breaking our city. This is something that should not be going on here,” she said.

Garamendi fears it's all part of a push to use the military for civil law enforcement and he says it just doesn't fly.

“I’m going to speak loudly. I'm going to do everything I can to say no way can you use Travis for this purpose,” he said.