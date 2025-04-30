Examining Trump's campaign promise to lower grocery prices

The debate continues over President Donald Trump's most notable campaign promises when he vowed to bring down grocery prices amid high inflation on his first day in office.

Economists said they do not see prices dropping anytime soon.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"It's upsetting. Prices keep going up. It's very expensive and its getting harder to afford the essentials, said Alyssa Colombet, a Bay Area shopper. "Many people are having to use credit cards and take out loans to get groceries."

The president's own Department of Agriculture predicts egg prices will rise another 55% by the end of the year. Poultry rose by more than 1% in March, and the USDA said it expects another 1% increase by the end of 2025.

Beef prices are also expected to jump by more than 6% this year.

Critics of the president and some economists said inflation and the president's tariff threats are largely to blame for the rising prices.

Democrats said not only did the president fail to keep his promises, but he is steering American into an economic nightmare.

"It will be tragedy and travesty that threatens to slide the Unites States toward recession," Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said. "Americans are not going to grow bananas or coffee. We just don’t have the climate for it. There’s no reason to put tariffs on a lot of these products."

In the months since he took office, Trump has walked back some of that Day 1 grocery price promise and said it is hard to bring prices down quickly. Other administration officials said progress is being made and promising a big payoff in the months and years ahead.