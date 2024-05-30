‘No one is above the law': Bay Area officials react to Trump guilty verdict in hush money case

Bay Area officials provided reactions Thursday after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in connection with a hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump is expected to quickly appeal the verdict and will face an awkward dynamic as he seeks to return to the campaign trail after being found guilty. Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the case, set sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Here's what local politicians and officials are saying after the verdict:

Rep. Eric Swalwell: "Donald Trump is a convicted felon. This verdict is not a win for any single person. It’s a win for an idea. The idea that we all follow the same rules. The rule of law won today."

Rep. Anna Eshoo: "Today, 12 Americans found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 counts, making it the first time in our nation’s history that a president was determined to be a felon, a sobering moment."

Rep. Barbara Lee: "Donald Trump is now a convicted felon.

I commend the brave public servants that worked to perform their civic duty under extraordinary circumstances. Even a former president must be brought to justice."

Sen. Alex Padilla: "In the United States of America, no one is above the law — including a former president.

Donald Trump has been found GUILTY on all 34 counts by a jury of his peers in New York."

