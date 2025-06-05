US Government

President Trump issues travel ban on 12 countries, places restrictions on 7

By Jocelyn Moran | NBC Bay Area

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a travel ban on 12 countries and partial restrictions for seven others.

The new restrictions target African, Asian and Middle Eastern countries, primarily.

Zahra Billoo, executive director of CAIR in the Bay Area, said the concern is that the Trump administration is targeting countries based on political motivations.

We have a very robust vetting system for all individuals who seek to travel to the US," Billoo said. "The impact will be broad, and our concern is that people will not be able to see their relatives, they will not be able to travel to the US."

Jocelyn Moran has the full story in the video above.

