A new study paints a very grim economic picture related to President Donald Trump's mass deportation programs.
The numbers show a loss of migrant labor could cost California $275 billion.
The report also notes, based on wages alone, undocumented workers generate 5% of the state's overall economic activity.
Business and tech reporter Scott Budman takes a closer look at the study from the Bay Area Council. Watch his report in the video above.
