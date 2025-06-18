A new study paints a very grim economic picture related to President Donald Trump's mass deportation programs.

The numbers show a loss of migrant labor could cost California $275 billion.

The report also notes, based on wages alone, undocumented workers generate 5% of the state's overall economic activity.

Business and tech reporter Scott Budman takes a closer look at the study from the Bay Area Council. Watch his report in the video above.