Immigration

Trump takes aim at sanctuary cities with executive order

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump on Monday signed a flurry of additional executive orders focused on immigration policies, including a specific order meant to call out so-called sanctuary cities, including many in the Bay Area, that he argues are violating federal law.

The move comes just days after a federal judge in San Francisco blocked Trump's effort to cut federal funding to those cities.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The new order directs the Department of Justice to identify municipalities that "obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws."

Some legal experts called it a first step toward going after the cities in court.

"It's all sort of unclear," immigration lawyer Andrew Newcomb said. "Certainly the writing on the wall is alarming."

Newcomb said the end game with the Trump administration is to push every battle all the way to what he describes as the "Trump-friendly" Supreme Court.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu doubled down Monday.

"By way of doubling down, I'm doing what I need to as the city attorney of San Francisco to defend the rule of law, to defend what is legal and asking courts to determine yet again that what the Trump administration is doing in unconstitutional," Chiu said.

Immigration Apr 24

Judge bars Trump from denying federal funds to sanctuary cities

Trump Administration Apr 22

Bay Area cities, counties join sanctuary city lawsuit against Trump administration

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationDonald TrumpTrump Administration
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us