Buying a car? Here's how Trump's tariffs will impact the auto industry

President Donald Trump this week imposed new 25% tariffs on a host of products coming in from Canada and Mexico.

On Wednesday, the president amended that order by announcing a month delay for those tariffs on automakers who import cars from Canada and Mexico. It is a brief reprieve for a trade agreement that has given us cars and vehicle parts for decades.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman explains what the tariffs now mean, especially for those in the market for a new car.