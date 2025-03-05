US Government

Trump tariffs: Examining consumer impacts after Mexico, Canada and China retaliate

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday levied new tariffs against America's three biggest trading partners.

It is a move many believe would trigger an immediate trade war and early reaction appears to show that may be the case with Mexico, Canada and China immediately retaliating. The fallout sent financial markets into a tailspin.

Now United States consumer are bracing for a wave of higher prices on everything from cars to electronics and even food.

NBC Bay Area's Marianne Favro takes a closer look at the impacts of the new tariffs. Watch her video report above.

Steep United States tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada are now in effect. An economics professor from Cal State East Bay joins Today in the Bay to discuss what we can expect.
