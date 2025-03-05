Trump tariffs: Examining consumer impacts after Mexico, Canada and China retaliate

President Donald Trump on Tuesday levied new tariffs against America's three biggest trading partners.
It is a move many believe would trigger an immediate trade war and early reaction appears to show that may be the case with Mexico, Canada and China immediately retaliating. The fallout sent financial markets into a tailspin.
Now United States consumer are bracing for a wave of higher prices on everything from cars to electronics and even food.
NBC Bay Area's Marianne Favro takes a closer look at the impacts of the new tariffs. Watch her video report above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.