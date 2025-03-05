Trump threatens to cut funding for colleges that allow ‘illegal' protests

Bay Area college students said they're angry and worried after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funds for universities that allow what he called "illegal" protests.

In a post on Truth Social Tuesday morning, Trump wrote, "All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests. Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

UC Berkeley has a long history of student activism. The Free Speech Movement was born in Sproul Plaza in 1964. Many at the university said Trump's threats will not silence them.

"It is a pretty big part of our history, and I do enjoy that part of our history," student Shang Wu said.

Wu said he values UC Berkeley's commitment to free speech and is proud of the activism the university is known for.

"I think it’s very important," he said. "I think it’s a constitutional right for students to be able to protest about things that they dislike, things that they find unfair."

Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean of UC Berkeley's School of Law, said Trump doesn't have the legal power to put conditions on federal grants – only Congress does. He said students should not be worried.

"I am confident that the university will stand for the First Amendment and protect freedom of speech," Chemerinsky said. "What President Trump is doing is trying to scare people and intimidate them. And that’s why it’s so important that people know that this executive order exceeds the president’s powers and it would violate the First Amendment."

Jeramayah Perez said he can't help but worry.

"Honestly, really scared," he said. "I wouldn’t be at Berkeley if it wasn’t for the financial aid that I get. My family can’t afford something like this."

But he said when it comes to free speech, UC Berkeley students won't stand down in the face of threats from Trump.

"They did it back in the 70s, they do it again now," he said. "We want our voices heard. That’s the most important part of being a Berkeley student."