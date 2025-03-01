Tense Trump-Zelenskyy White House meeting leave some in Bay Area ‘disgusted'

Reaction in the Bay Area to Friday's meeting with President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been swift and blunt.

Many in the region have been vocal supporters of Ukraine's efforts to defend itself after Russia's widespread attack on the country three years ago.

"The president and the vice president didn't even let him talk," Ukrainian supporter Iryna Kwasny said of Friday's meeting between the leaders. "They berated him about not being grateful for the United States."

Kwasny, who said watching Zelenskyy's White House visit was painful, posted the yellow and blue Ukrainian flag outside her San Francisco home in February 2023 almost immediately after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She also recently posted a protest sign in her window.

Neighbor Rik Myslewski was also shocked at the level of discourse during Friday's meeting in the Oval Office.

"I was disgusted," Myslewski said. "I'm an American voter! I'm a taxpayer. I'm a patriot! I'm a believer in American values."

For more than five minutes, Trump and Vice President JD Vance chided Zelynskyy. The American leaders at one point said Zelynskyy should be more thankful to the United States for its support.

Watch the heated exchange between Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office.

What was at stake is an agreement with the United States to grant access to half of Ukraine's prcious minerals mining rights in exchange for continued security support against Russia.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Instead, Zelynskyy left the White House without any signatures for that agreement and a threat by Trump to pull all United States support to the country.

Nolan Higdon, a political science professor at California State University, East Bay, said the outcome of Friday's meeting sends a signal to American allies about a big change in what had been 80 years of support for countries that are threatened by enemies like Russia.

"Trump seems to be breaking with that tradition," Higdon said, adding the first word that came to mind when he watched the meeting was "instability."

The tense moments between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House on Friday are raising questions over where the war in Ukraine goes from here. Political analyst Nolan Higdon weighs in.