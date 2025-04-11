California

TSA to start enforcing Real IDs next month

Travelers will not be allowed to fly domestically with a regular driver's license

By Benjamin Gamson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Starting May 7, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will require travelers to show a Real ID at checkpoints nationwide. 

A Real ID in California has a star in the golden bear in the upper right corner. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

TSA will not allow a traveler to use state-issued identification if it is not a Real ID to board domestic flights. 

“Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not Real ID compliant and who do not have another acceptable alternative (e.g., passport) can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint,” said a statement from TSA released April 11. 

As of now, 81% of people traveling currently use identification that is compliant with the new regulations. 

For more information on what ID you have click here

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaUnited Statesair travelTSA
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us