Tsunami Advisory Issued for Coastal North Bay Including San Francisco

A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of the Coastal North Bay including San Francisco, the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office confirmed.
The advisory was issued following a volcanic eruption in the Tonga Islands. Strong, dangerous currents are expected to hit San Francisco beaches, harbor and marina docks, officials said.
Dangerous currents are expected at around 8:10 a.m.
In Monterey County, the tsunami will correspond with high tide in Monterey County at 8:05 a.m.
In Alameda County, the city of Berkeley is asking people in the Marina to "get our of your boat and off the docks now."
More information on mandatory evacuation here.
CalFire CZU shared video of strong waves at Miramar Beach in Half Moon Bay.
