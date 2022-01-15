Tsunami Advisory Issued for Coastal North Bay Including San Francisco

A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of the Coastal North Bay including San Francisco, the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office confirmed.

The advisory was issued following a volcanic eruption in the Tonga Islands. Strong, dangerous currents are expected to hit San Francisco beaches, harbor and marina docks, officials said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A Tsunami *Advisory* remains in effect for our area this morning. Wondering what this means? Here's a graphic explaining more along with what actions you should take. #cawx pic.twitter.com/0LvfaCSBdo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

Dangerous currents are expected at around 8:10 a.m.

In Monterey County, the tsunami will correspond with high tide in Monterey County at 8:05 a.m.

#Tsunami expect to reach Monterey around 7:35 am this morning, which will correspond with #HighTide for #Monterey at 8:05 am. Expect low lying inundation and minor flooding possible, especially for areas like #ElkhornSlough. #Cawx pic.twitter.com/g23wmDS6tX — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

In Alameda County, the city of Berkeley is asking people in the Marina to "get our of your boat and off the docks now."

More information on mandatory evacuation here.

Berkeley: People in Berkeley Marina, GET OUT OF YOUR BOAT AND OFF THE DOCKS NOW. EVACUATION ORDER is due to a tsunami that is scheduled to arrive in Berkeley at 8:10 am. 1-2 feet waves possible, carrying dangerous energy that can damage boats and docks. See tsunami.go — Alameda County Office of Emergency Services (@AlamedaCoAlert) January 15, 2022

CalFire CZU shared video of strong waves at Miramar Beach in Half Moon Bay.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.