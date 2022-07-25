Vacaville

‘Aggressive' Turkey Attacks Police Vehicle in Vacaville

By NBC Bay Area staff

An "aggressive" turkey that attacked a police vehicle in Vacaville.
Vacaville Police Department

A wild turkey reportedly acting aggressively attacked a responding police officer's vehicle in Vacaville Sunday morning, police said.

A citizen flagged down a Vacaville police officer at the county airport and said there was an "aggressive" turkey in the area, according to police. After being found, the turkey – nicknamed the "Vacavilloceraptor" – attacked the officer's vehicle.

The officer retreated "as a de-escalation tactic," police said, adding that the Solano County Sheriff's Office would be notified since the incident occurred in their jurisdiction.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"If your vehicle is attacked by an aggressive turkey, stay in your vehicle, they haven’t figured out door handles yet," police wrote on Facebook. "Also, consider safely driving away, they can only run up to 25mph."

This article tagged under:

VacavilleVacaville Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us