Turkeys Wreck Havoc at NASA Ames Center in Mountain View

A group of turkeys are pecking cars and causing other problems at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said they are in the process of relocating the wild turkeys starts this week by luring the birds to one specific area.

Officials said the wild turkeys are a common sight at NASA Ames Research Center. They’ve been hanging out for the past couple years.

In addition to showing off their fancy feathers, the United states department of agriculture told NBC Bay Area Tuesday that the birds are causing trouble.

The turkeys are said to be pecking at cars, stopping traffic and leaving poop everywhere. They are even posing a threat to aircraft operations.

NASA Ames decided it’s time for the turkeys to move.

“NASA is teaming up with the USDA and they will provide licensed trappers that will work on relocating the turkeys,” said Ken Paglia with the department of Fish and Wildlife.

The USDA said about 18 turkeys will be relocated with the process starting now before nesting season. Meanwhile, the California Department of Fish and wildlife is helping and providing the birds their new home.

“The release site for these turkeys is the San Antonio Valley ecological reserve which is 3000-acre side, 30 miles south of Livermore,” said Paglia.

The USDA said the birds will be lured to a walk-in corral with food for a few days, then a funnel will be put in so the turkeys can’t escape. They will then Be placed in individual carriers.

The USDA anticipates the turkeys should be gone by the end of this month.