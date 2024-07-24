Join NBC Bay Area at Twisters Santa Clara for an Olympic gymnastics watch party.

Watch the Gymnastics Women’s Team Final competition and enjoy food, activities, and Olympic prizes!

What: Twisters Olympic Gymnastics Watch Party

When: Tuesday, July 30th at 9am

Where: Twisters Gymnastics 2800 Bowers Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95051

To RSVP visit: twisterssportscenter.com