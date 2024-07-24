Santa Clara

Twisters Olympic Gymnastics Watch Party

Tuesday, July 30th at 9 am

Join NBC Bay Area at Twisters Santa Clara for an Olympic gymnastics watch party.

Watch the Gymnastics Women’s Team Final competition and enjoy food, activities, and Olympic prizes!

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

What: Twisters Olympic Gymnastics Watch Party

When: Tuesday, July 30th at 9am

Where: Twisters Gymnastics 2800 Bowers Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95051

To RSVP visit: twisterssportscenter.com

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

