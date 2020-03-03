Twitter Announces Work-From-Home Plan Amid Coronavirus Fears

San Francisco-based Twitter has strongly encouraged its employees around the world to work from home to help prevent spreading the coronavirus, according to a company blog post Monday.

CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted the announcement Monday evening, linking to the blog post titled "Keeping our employees and partners safe during #coronavirus."

Out of an abundance of caution and care, both @Twitter and @Square are taking significant measures to help lower the probability of spread of #coronavirus #covid19, including strongly encouraging all of our employees globally to work from home if able. More here: — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) March 3, 2020

The blog, originally posted as a travel advisory Sunday, was updated Monday to read: "Beginning today, we are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they’re able. Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us - and the world around us. We are operating out of an abundance of caution and the utmost dedication to keeping our Tweeps healthy."

For workers in its Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea offices, Twitter said the work-from-home guidance is mandatory partly because of government restrictions in those areas.

Similar work-from-home plans were implemented for San Francisco-based online payment company Square, for which Dorsey also is CEO.