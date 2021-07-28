Twitter

Twitter Closes San Francisco, New York Offices as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Wednesday's announcement comes just two weeks after the social media company reopened their offices to workers.

By Stephanie Guzman and Scott Budman

Twitter has announced that it will close its San Francisco and New York offices immediately as COVID-19 cases surge across the country.

"After careful consideration of the CDC's updated guidelines, and in light of current conditions, Twitter has made the decision to close our opened offices in New York and San Francisco as well as pause future office reopenings, effective immediately," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

The company added that they are continuing to closely monitor local conditions and make necessary changes that "prioritize the health and safety of our Tweeps."

Twitter is the latest Bay Area company to either delay their reopening or close their offices due the delta variant.

Earlier on Wednesday, Google announced that they will delay office returns to October. A month later than its original September date.

This story is developing. Stay with NBC Bay Area for updates.

