Is the End Near for Twitter?

It survived the Elizabeth Holmes sentencing. Then the first two days of World Cup action. But many believe Twitter is still on the brink of collapse.

Twitter's San Francisco headquarters was back open Monday following last week's surprise closure. But there was still no shortage of drama going on inside thanks to growing revenue concerns, advertisers hitting pause and more layoffs as new owner Elon Musk cuts costs.

"He's actually shooting himself in the foot," said Matt Cabot, a social media professor at San Jose State University.

Some of the big headlines over the past days include several bans on accounts being lifted -- including former President Donald Trump's account being reinstated, along with Kanye West's Twitter account no longer suspended -- and some of the thousands of layed off employees saying they are now being asked to come back.

"It's a little bit like being on an airplane where your pilot is announcing as you're going along 'I think we can fly without two engines. Let's try one engine.' The plane dips and he says 'Oops, maybe we need to bring another engine back,'" Cabot said.

Isa Watson, who runs a social media app, said Musk is putting Twitter's reputation at risk with his own tweets. She says more care is needed when communicating with users.

"These days, it's more of an empathetic thing so you need a leader who is actually thinking about how the product is making people feel every day. How it's landing on people's psyche," Watson said. "And I don't know that's there.

Perhaps the best news? New reports that Twitter is done butting jobs after a weekend where many believe it beat odds simply by staying online.

