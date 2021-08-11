Twitter Permanently Suspends Former Giant Aubrey Huff

Former San Francisco Giants player Aubrey Huff has been permanently suspended from Twitter.

Twitter said it suspended Huff for repeated violations of its COVID-19 misleading information policy.

Since the pandemic began, Huff has downplayed the severity of COVID-19, which has now killed more than 4 million people worldwide.

He also suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine makes people more sick. The vaccine has proven to dramatically reduce the likelihood of severe illness.

In previous posts, Huff threatened violence if Bernie Sanders was elected president and also joked about kidnapping and assaulting Iranian women.

Huff had more than 214,000 Twitter followers.

He said being suspended from Twitter was his "badge of honor."