Two Big Lottery Winners in East Bay Identified

The California Lottery on Monday revealed a couple of big winners in the East Bay.

In Brentwood, Daniel Eusebio was identified as the 5/5 ticketholder from the Jan. 5 Mega Millions draw that had a jackpot value of $447 million, according to the California Lottery. His 5/5 ticket was worth $2,390,663.

Eusebio bought the ticket at the Chevron at 5591 Lone Tree Way in the Contra Costa County city.

In Hayward, a Scratchers player recently hit a hefty prize. Joseph Escusa claimed $750,000 on a $10 Mystery Crossword Scratchers ticket, lottery officials said.

Escusa's ticket was sold at Karavan Liquors, 27445 Hesperian Blvd. in the Alameda County city.

The lottery said more winners are expected to surface as it recorded record sales in several of its games during the week ending April 10.

