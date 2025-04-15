Two decapitated animals found at Fremont Amtrak station

Two decapitated animals and bags of entrails were found at the Amtrak Fremont/Centerville Station over the weekend, police said Monday.

The gruesome discovery was reported about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, when one of the animals was found on a park bench at the station at 37260 Fremont Blvd.

Another decapitated and eviscerated animal was in one of several bags left next to the bench, according to Fremont police. The bags also contained entrails.

A forensic veterinarian will determine the species of animal, police said.

"At this time, no threats have been identified as being associated with the incident," police said in a news release on Monday.

Dirk Lorenz has his café at the Centerville train station. When he got there Sunday afternoon, he saw that police had an area blocked off.

"I walked back here and of course, I felt ill seeing it and it was hard to believe I was seeing what I was seeing," he said.

Lorenz took a photo, showing the remains of one of the animals on the bench.

"You could see from its size that it was a dog, and of course the fur, the carcass, it was very well cleaned out, in other words it was flat on the bench," he said.

Michael Leininger, a former San Jose police detective, said a case like this is quite unusual and it's something law enforcement will be taking very seriously.

"These types of acts can lead to far worse acts down the line, sometimes these are early work of someone who is deeply disturbed, that may not be the case with this situation," he said. "But it is something law enforcement has to consider. They'll be looking at potential witnesses, video footage, have there been any other cases, something similar."

Anyone with information regarding the animals is asked to contact Fremont Animal Services at 510-790-6635 and speak with Sgt Ceniceros.