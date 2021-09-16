Two East Bay School Districts Consider COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Students

Two school districts in the East Bay next week will take a hard look at new COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students.

Leaders with the West Contra Costa Unified and Oakland Unified school districts are expected to discuss and likely vote on requiring the vaccine for all eligible students.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

If the resolutions are approved, they would be the first school districts in Northern Califonia to pass such measures.

West Contra Costa board members are holding a special meeting next week that would mandate students 12 and older be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31. Those who don’t make the deadline would have to switch to remote learning.

School board members in Oakland will vote on similar age requirements next Wednesday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Meanwhile, health leaders in Marin County are preparing to vaccinate kids age 5-11, with the Food and Drug Administration anticipating approval of a Pfizer vaccine for those younger children next month. Marin County's goal is to give the first dose to at least 75% of children in the county, according to a spokesperson.

"In order to do that, we are working very closely with the Marin County Office of Education to identify opportunities to have these school-based clinics as well as some one-day larger clinics to make it easy for families to access the vaccine," said Laine Hendricks of Marin Public Health.

The health department will work with local pediatricians on a vaccination plan, and the vaccine would be optional, Hendricks added.

With more schools and communities shifting their vaccination efforts to children, the Los Angeles Unified School District made national news by setting a deadline of Oct. 31 for all eligible students to be vaccinated. The district saw some major outbreaks since school opened, with more than 5,000 students in the district testing positive.