Two Inmates Out of San Joaquin County Escape in SF

Two inmates out of San Joaquin County escaped in San Francisco last week and were still on the loose Monday, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office.

The pair, identified as 23-year-old Elijah Ismael Cervantes and 34-year-old Stevie Lashawn Wilson, were among five that were in the city Thursday on a judge-ordered day pass for interviews with the Delancey Street rehabilitation program, sheriff's officials said.

The inmates were transported at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Cervantes was last seen at 10:45 a.m. at 600 Embarcadero St. He was in custody on charges of carjacking, willful cruelty to a child, battery on person, and a petition of revocation of parole, the sheriff's office said.

Wilson was last seen at 1:45 p.m. at 600 Embarcadero St. He was in custody on charges of second-degree robbery, carrying a loaded handgun (not registered owner), felon/addict in possession of firearm, prohibited person owning and/or possessing ammunition, the sheriff's office said.

San Francisco police were notified of the escapes.

Anyone with information regarding the inmates should call our the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office at 209-468-4400.