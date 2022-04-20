Two People Shot, Wounded in Colma; Shooter at Large: Police

Police in Colma early Wednesday were searching for suspects in a double shooting, according to a tweet from the Colma Police Department.

At about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 2300 block of Hillside Boulevard on reports of shots fired, police said. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from non-gunshot injuries who was treated at the scene.

Officers found numerous shell casings and checked local hospitals, where two victims with gunshot wounds were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooter remained at large, but it appeared to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hillside Boulevard between Serramonte Boulevard and Lawndale Boulevard was closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Colma police at 650-997-8321 or the anonymous tip line at 650-997-8337.