Two Pet Ducks That Survived Santa Cruz Mountains Fire Up for Adoption

A pair of pet ducks that survived the CZU Complex Fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains are up for adoption, according to the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA (PHS/SPCA).

The two ducks, named Forest and Meadow, lived on the property of a fire evacuee who was unable to take them along when leaving the fire zone, PHS/SPCA spokesperson Buffy Martin Tarbox said.

The ducks managed to avoid the fire and smoke for 11 days before the Humane Society and other agencies were able to rescue them on Aug. 31, Tarbox said.

"They were covered in soot and ash, dehydrated, underweight and quite hungry when they arrived at our shelter," she said. "But Forest and Meadow are doing much better now and ready for a new home."

Forest is a male Mallard duck, and Meadow is female Peking duck.

The ducks' owner lost his home in the fire and had to make the difficult decision to surrender his beloved pets to the PHS/SPCA, which has pledged to keep the ducks together when finding their new home.

The adoption fee for the pair is $20.

Those interested in meeting Forest and Meadow should make an appointment by calling 650-340-7022.