Two Small Earthquakes Shake Near Gilroy: USGS

A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck in unincorporated Santa Clara County, near Gilroy, early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 2.7 temblor followed hours later.

The first quake was reported at 1:37 a.m. and was measured at just less than 2 miles deep, about 3 miles from Gilroy, the USGS said.

The second quake, at 5:36 a.m., was centered in the same vicinity and also was relatively shallow at 1.2 miles.

There are no initial reports of injuries or damage.