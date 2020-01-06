South Bay

Two Small Earthquakes Shake Near Gilroy: USGS

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

Generic earthquake quake temblor
Getty Images

A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck in unincorporated Santa Clara County, near Gilroy, early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 2.7 temblor followed hours later.

The first quake was reported at 1:37 a.m. and was measured at just less than 2 miles deep, about 3 miles from Gilroy, the USGS said.

The second quake, at 5:36 a.m., was centered in the same vicinity and also was relatively shallow at 1.2 miles.

Local

PENINSULA 32 mins ago

Palo Alto City Leaders to Consider Fines For Minors Caught Vaping

Visitacion Valley 6 hours ago

SF Family Wants Murder Charge After 89-Year-Old Dies

There are no initial reports of injuries or damage.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

South BayearthquakeGilroyUSGS
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us