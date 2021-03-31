Two ‘SpongeBob SquarePants' Episodes Pulled From Nickelodeon

"Kwarantined Crab," one of the episodes, is not airing "due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic," Nickelodeon said

SpongeBob
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A virus-themed "SpongeBob SquarePants" episode has been pulled amid the coronavirus pandemic, while another was taken off the air because the storyline was not appropriate for children, a Nickelodeon representative told NBC News on Wednesday.

“Kwarantined Crab” is not airing "due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic," Nickelodeon's executive vice president of communications David Bittler said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The season 12 episode is set at the Krusty Krab, the fast-food restaurant where SpongeBob works. A health inspector tells employees and patrons that someone there has the "Clam Flu" and quarantines everyone inside, sparking panic.

Local

Hokey Pokey 11 hours ago

San Mateo Neighbors Began Dancing the Hokey Pokey a Year Ago. They Haven't Stopped

Giants 17 hours ago

Giants' Alyssa Nakken Reveals What She Learned From 49ers' Katie Sowers

Another episode, season 3's "Mid-Life Crustacean,” has not aired since 2018 "following a standards review in which we determined some story elements were not kid-appropriate," Bittler said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us