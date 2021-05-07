Two Walnut Creek Officers Not Charged in 2019 Fatal Shooting of Miles Hall: Family

Two Walnut Creek police officers will not face charges in the fatal shooting of young mentally ill man in 2019, NBC Bay Area has learned.

The family of Miles Hall, 23, who was shot to death by the officers during a domestic incident June 2, 2019, confirmed the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office will not file charges against the officers.

Attorney John Burris, who represents the family, planned to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday at Walnut Creek City Hall.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon after Hall's grandmother called 911 to report Hall had threatened her, according to police. Minutes later, Hall's mother called police also saying he threatened her, and she told them about his mental illness.

Responding officers found Hall walking along a nearby street carrying a crowbar, and police said he refused to listen to commands to drop the crowbar. He then charged at officers, police said.

Bean bag rounds were fired at Hall first but had little to no effect, which resulted in two officers firing their handguns at Hall, police said. Hall was then taken to a hospital, where he later died.

In September, the city of Walnut Creek agreed to a $4 million settlement with Hall's family, who said the money is being invested into the Miles Hall Foundation to push for changes in how police deal with people who have mental health crises.

The city said in a statement the settlement was approved to avoid further litigation and did not admit fault in the incident.

Bay City News contributed to this report.