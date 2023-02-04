Family, Friends Remember Tyre Nichols During Memorial in Sacramento

A memorial for Tyre Nichols was held in Sacramento Saturday.

Several family members flew in for the event, and hundreds of friends and supporters gathered at one of Nichols’ favorite skateboarding spots.

The indoor skate park was turned into a celebration of life, with photos projected on the walls, music, and many speakers sharing stories about Nichols’ life.

The tone was warm and positive, despite the tragic and violent way he died.

"Make no mistake. This is not a light situation, but we can still comfort. We can still give hope. Our words can still uplift,” said Pastor Phyllis Towles, co-chair of the Religious Committee of Sacramento NAACP.

Nichols spent much of his life in Sacramento. He moved to Memphis in 2020.

Last month, five Memphis police officers beat him to death during a traffic stop, sparking another round of national outrage.