San Francisco

Uber Driver Attacked in SF After Refusing Ride to 3 Women Over No Mask

By NBC Bay Area staff

Logo for car-sharing company Uber on the passenger side windshield of a vehicle in the South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood of San Francisco, California, October 13, 2017.
Getty Images

An Uber driver in San Francisco was attacked by three women Sunday after he refused them a ride for not wearing masks, according to police.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, picked up the three women at San Bruno Avenue and Felton Street, and one of the passengers was not wearing a mask, police said. The driver ended the ride a few minutes later at San Bruno and Silver avenues.

The driver's surveillance video, widely circulated on social media, shows the three women then become verbally abusive toward the driver. One of the women reached over the driver’s seat and grabbed the driver’s cellphone, but the driver was able to get it back, police said. The woman also yanked the driver's mask off, breaking the bands that secure it, the video shows.

Local

When the women exited the car, one of them reached into an open window and sprayed what was believed to be pepper spray toward the driver, police said. The women then fled.

Anyone with information about the alleged attack should call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoUber driverattack
