Uber, Lyft Add Surcharges to Help Drivers as Gas Prices Continue to Soar

With gas prices on the rise across the nation, San Francisco-based ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have decided to temporarily add surcharges to trips as a bit of relief for their drivers.

Uber says starting Wednesday it is adding a surcharge on fares and deliveries in the U.S. and Canada in response to surging gas prices. Riders taking Uber trips will pay an extra 45 cents to 55 cents per trip.

Uber Eats deliveries will include a surcharge of 35 cents to 45 cents.

The fees are temporary and will last for at least two months, Uber said.

Lyft made its surcharge announcement Monday, saying the soaring gas prices are having an impact on its drivers and it will implement a temporary fuel surcharge.

Lyft did not release a date for when the surcharges take effect or how much extra customers will pay.