‘We're tired of the exploitation': Uber drivers strike for higher pay at San Francisco headquarters

By Marianne Favro

Thousands of Uber, Lyft and food delivery drivers across the nation went on strike Wednesday for higher pay and better working conditions.

In the Bay Area, striking drivers held signs and honked horns in front of Uber's headquarters in San Francisco.

"I am protesting for fair wages," Uber driver Marianna Porras said. "We're tired of the exploitation."

Local passengers said they were concerned about getting a rideshare driver because of the strike, but for most they only had to wait a couple of minutes.

Striking drivers said Uber is taking an increasingly larger cut of their fares.

Uber provided the following statement on Wednesday:

"Despite the headlines, we've seen no impact to our operations or reliability for riders. In fact, in most markets, there are more drivers on the road today than there were during the same period last week."

Some food delivery drivers for DoorDash and Grubhub were expected to join the strike.

