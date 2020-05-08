UC Berkeley Graduate Files Suit After Cruise Canceled, Refund Denied

A class action lawsuit was filed Thursday against two travel companies by a University of California at Berkeley law graduate after travel plans were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and refunds and insurance claims were denied.

Guy Saperstein, the UC Berkeley graduate, filed the suit against tour operator Thomas P. Gohagan and Company and trip insurer Travel Guard over the cancellation of a cruise from Lisbon to London.

Gohagan allegedly will not refund the travelers' money and Travel Guard officials allegedly denied the travelers' trip insurance claims.

The travelers, including many UC Berkeley graduates, apparently paid thousands to book the trip but in March Gohagan and Company canceled the cruise because of the pandemic.

Saperstein contends that Gohagan and Company and Travel Guard both breached their contracts with the travelers. Lawyers for the travelers allege that the cancellation of the trip was expected but so are refunds and insurance benefits.

Neither company could be reached after hours for comment.