UC Berkeley Hires Private Security Following Recent Shooting Near Campus

It’s been nearly two weeks since a deadly shooting outside some UC Berkeley dorms shook the entire campus and community.

In response to the recent crime, the university has hired private security to patrol the area.

Some students NBC Bay Area spoke to Thursday said they were feeling a little safer as several private security guards were patrolling the areas around three dorm complexes.

“I think that it could be pretty revolutionary because it kind of incentivizes safety for the students and for the Berkeley community as a whole. And really prioritizes everyone’s health and safety,” said UC Berkeley student Rucha Acholkar.

On Oct. 8, 29-year old Isamaeli Mataafa was shot and killed near the UC Berkeley campus, police said.

Three others were hurt that same night. Police said that none of the people involved in the shooting were Cal students.

Seema Burke told NBC Bay Area that her daughter, who attends Cal, was out with friends when the shooting happened.

“They were so close, that one of her friends actually saw the gun,” she said.

Since then, Burke along with hundreds of other parents have been pushing the university and city for change.

At this time, the hiring of the private security guards is temporary. The university said it’s working on hiring and training more UCPD officers and student security monitors.

Parents are urging the school and city to hire additional officers and security guards full time.