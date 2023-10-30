Taylor Swift

UC Berkeley to offer Taylor Swift course in 2024

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Taylor Swift has been taking over live concerts and the silver screen. Now, UC Berkeley is now offering a college course all about her.

Next spring, the university will be offering a class called "Artistry and Entrepreneurship: Taylor's Version."

news Oct 27

Taylor Swift has reportedly entered her billionaire era with success of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Oct 26

Taylor Swift's ‘1989' (Taylor's Version) has arrived, bringing nostalgic fans old and new hits

Crystal Haryanto, a Cal economics graduate is behind the class and will co-teach it with a current student. She said that others can learn from Swift's success as a songwriter, business woman and creative influence.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“It will be a cross section of literature, economics, business and sociology and I think that we’re studying her impact as an artist, as a whole,” Haryanto said. “I want to study her literary devices. But also how those literary devices create meaning."

The enrollment in the 13-week session is first come, first serve. It includes interactive lectures, readings and listening assignments.

Students will get two units for the class.

It's part of UC Berkeley’s Democratic Education program, which allows students to take courses they are interested in taking.

This article tagged under:

Taylor SwiftUC Berkeley
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us