UC Berkeley Workers Prepare for Another Week of Strike

UC workers in Berkeley prepare to mark their third week since walking out the classroom. A pause in the picket line at UC Berkeley comes after a week and a half of striking.

As students celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, there are concerns over what happens if an agreement between the UC system and university employees is not reached when they come back.

“We rely on them to get help and stuff during office hours. A lot of stuff isn’t getting graded as well, it is a little bit concerning going into finals week pretty soon,” said UC Berkeley student Mia Difilippo.

Difilippo is one of many students whose classes have either gone virtual or been completely cancelled since thousands of UC workers including researchers and graduate students walked out the classroom demanding better working conditions and livable wages.

“I’m hoping I don’t have to retake anything. As of now, I’m at a pretty good standing but I know a lot of students that are concerned,” she said.

“It hinders some education on my part and for many other students. But sometimes, I think a necessary cost in order to have progressive change,” said law student Jay Krishman.

Even faculty, who support the protest explain they have had to put new material on hold. Instead, they are posting recorded lectures with hopes the university will extend the grading period.

“It’s going to be another disastrous semester for our students if it ends in a strike,” said UC Berkeley professor Jonathan Simon. “Faculty are facing having no preparation time for the spring because they may have to do all the grading, so it really is a crisis.”

Workers on strike said while some progress has been made. It’s not enough to go back to the class.

NBC Bay Area reached out to UC officials Thursday and they released the following statement:

“The University is committed to achieving a fair and reasonable contract that honors the important contributions these bargaining unit members make toward UC’s mission of education, research, and providing quality patient care.”