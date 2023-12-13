5 UC Santa Cruz students, employee injured in bus crash

Five University of California, Santa Cruz, students and an employee were injured in a bus crash Tuesday night, the university said.

Two victims with critical injuries were taken to the hospital, according to the university. The other victims suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The crash happened near the main entrance of the campus, the university said.

"Our thoughts and hearts are with our students and our employee, and all of their families and friends during this difficult time," university officials said in a statement. "We are working to provide support for those affected by this collision and hoping for a complete recovery."

An investigation is ongoing.