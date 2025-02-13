UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland sued over internship program

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital of Oakland is facing a new lawsuit over an internship program that supports minority high school students interested in health care careers.

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of a white 15-year-old student from the East Bay, who was rejected.

“Our lawsuit is challenging the UC Regents and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital of Oakland for a discriminatory internship program that was denied to our client,” said Attorney Andrew Quinio with the Pacific Legal Foundation. “A high school student who applied for this internship its called the Champs Internship and she was denied this opportunity because she was not the right race.”

The student is a White 15-year-old girl who attends high school in Berkeley. In addition to the UCSF hospital, the lawsuit also names the UC Board of Regents. The Champs Internship Program website said it supports minority high school students interested in health professions.

The three-year internship at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland combines academics, career planning and clinical shadowing experiences.

“When she found out that this was an internship that was not for her because of her race, she proceeded with her interview anyway because she had worked hard putting together her application," Quinio said. "We're asking for the court to declare that this program as it uses race to determine what students are allowed to participate in, it is unconstitutional that it violates the 14th Amendment to the U.S. constitution as well as the California constitution."

They’re also asking for damages for what they say is a violation of her civil rights. While the lawsuit does not mention the Trump administration directly, it does comes just weeks after President Donald Trump issued a new executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion programs from federal agencies.

Quino said the lawsuit was spurred by his clients desire to be treated equally.

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital said they're unable to comment on pending litigation. NBC Bay Area reached out to UC Regents for comment but did not hear back.