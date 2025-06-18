health care

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital workers to strike in East Bay

Hundreds of children's health care workers in the East Bay are expected go on strike starting Wednesday.

The union representing those workers has shared an email that appears to be from UCSF indicating its clinics in Walnut Creek, San Ramon and Brentwood will be closed Wednesday, and all elective surgeries and nonurgent orthopedic appointments have been canceled.

Hundreds of health care workers are expected to walk off the job Wednesday morning and picket outside UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland in what is expected to be a five-day strike.

