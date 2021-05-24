UCSF Doctor Expects Summer of Normalcy as More Get Vaccinated

The pandemic rebound is underway a week before Memorial Day, with events like festivals, parades, sporting events, graduations and even proms resuming with some precautions.

Nearly 50% of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, and nearly 40% are fully vaccinated, officials said.

UCSF infectious disease Dr. Monica Ghandi said COVID case numbers and hospitalizations are dropping across the county, putting the United States on a path to normalcy.

"Normal life will resume everywhere this summer in the United States," Ghandi said.

While Ghandi expects a summer of normalcy, she said there still will be cases.

"There will be pockets if people truly decide not to get vaccinated," she said.

In the long term, Ghandi said COVID-19 will be controlled, but like many other viruses it will not be eradicated.

"There have been many viruses, which have been controlled -- measles, mumps, rubella," Ghandi said. "And they don't worry you as an average citizen. That is where we are going to get with COVID-19."