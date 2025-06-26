UCSF Health lays off 200 employees

UCSF Health said Thursday it is laying off 200 employees systemwide, or about 1% of its workforce, amid "serious financial challenges."

The employees affected include rehab specialists, clinical laboratory scientists and physical therapists. They are members of the Union of Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE).

UCSF says the layoffs will help protect its ability to care for patients in the years ahead.

"Like many health systems across the country, UCSF Health has experienced rising costs of operations while facing diminished reimbursements for services," UCSF said in a release. "While this is a difficult decision, it was necessary to maintain financial stability and continue to deliver the many vital healthcare services we provide in San Francisco and across the Bay Area."

The UPTE issued a statement Thursday in response to the layoff notices, saying in part, "Many of these workers held critical roles that directly provided and supported patient care; positions that are already facing national shortages at a time when UC is grappling with a systemwide staffing crisis."

The union went on to call for UCSF Health to immediately reinstate all laid-off workers.

