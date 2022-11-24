Ukrainian Refugees Spend First Thanksgiving in San Francisco

A family from Ukraine experienced Thanksgiving for the first time in San Francisco with deep heartache, yearning for their loved ones.

Polina Strohetska and her mother Nataliia sat at home, awaiting Thanksgiving dinner, a holiday they’re just learning about.

Dnipro, Ukraine, about a six hour drive southwest of Kyiv. They fled and arrived in San Francisco early October. It was in February when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Now, Ukraine is racing to restore power to cities including the capitol Kyiv. After a night of Russian air strikes caused the biggest outage in months.

Nataliia’s focus is on her son. He’s now fighting for Ukraine after turning 18 over the summer and a harsh winter is here.

“There is no electricity no water no heating in the apartment it’s really cold and I don’t really know how to help him,” said Polina Stohetska.

While they still grieve. Natalia’s husband, who was an engineer, was killed in the war in July.

The only way they’ve been able to get through each day has been because of these volunteers.

“What was astounding and great to see is that the amount of volunteers that came together so we’re a core group of 12 to 13 people that has really embraced this endeavor,” said Mads Lillelund of San Francisco.

It was big endeavor to get the Stohetska family to appointments, get paperwork done, or just sight see. While they try to patch the giant holes in their hearts because how important is it to eventually have them all together?

“A lot a lot so much importance,” said Ukrainian Refugee Nataliia Stohetska.

Nataliia Stohetska said she’s thankful for the volunteers who’ve helped them.

That group is now working to figure out how what they’ve learned can be applied to other volunteers who want to quickly set up a support network for incoming refugees.