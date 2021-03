A driver was rescued and has been hospitalized following a fiery solo-vehicle accident Sunday morning at the Presidio, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the crash just after 8 a.m. and found the vehicle on fire and a man unconscious inside.

The Jaws of Life were used to remove the man from the vehicle and he was taken to a trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.