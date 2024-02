Emergency crews on Tuesday afternoon are responding to an underground vault fire in San Francisco.

The incident is reported at 3rd and Mission streets. Firefighters and PG&E crews are on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

3rd and Mission streets are closed as SFFD and @PGE4Me address an underground vault fire.

The intersection will remain closed, unknown ETA to reopen. Seek alternate routes. https://t.co/pasIZX2Mt7 pic.twitter.com/LMAQHEtDJs — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 6, 2024